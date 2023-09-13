8 soups for easy midweek meals

When the week's halfway point arrives, and you're craving a comforting dinner option, look no further than these 8 midweek soup recipes. From hearty classics to creative variations, we've got a soup for every palate and occasion. These recipes are designed to simplify your weeknight meal planning while delivering maximum flavour and satisfaction.
Bonus! We've added a quick sourdough recipe to complement these delicious soups. Bon Appétit!
Colombian Ajiaco soup
With just a few ingredients, including chicken, potatoes, avocado, and corn, you can whip up a hearty and satisfying meal in just 30 minutes. So why not give it a try tonight? Here's the recipe.
Chickpea soup
Enjoy the fusion of Italian and Middle Eastern flavours in this chickpea soup topped with parsley oil and za'atar seasoning. Try it.
Korean beef taro soup
This recipe for Korean beef soup with taro root is a quick and healthy meal that can be made in under 30 minutes. Taro root is packed with vitamins, minerals, and protein, making it an ideal addition to any busy night's dinner. Here's a quick recipe.
Homemade minestrone soup
Homemade minestrone soup, perfect for weeknight dinners! This balanced meal is easy to make and can be enjoyed with toast or kubz. Plus, you can customise it with whatever ingredients you have in your refrigerator. Here's the recipe.
Roasted pumpkin soup
Enjoy a velvety textured and richly flavoured roasted pumpkin soup, spiced with cinnamon and clove, that can be ready in just 40 minutes. Here's a detailed guide.
Moroccan Harira Soup
Prepare Moroccan Harira Soup from scratch with this recipe. The soup is made with tomatoes, lentils, chickpeas, fresh herbs, dried spices, and meat and is perfect for comfort.
Tom Yum Gung
Tom Yum Gung is a traditional Thai soup made with prawns, lime, lemongrass, and chilli. The soup is known for its fragrant aroma and spicy-sour taste. Here's the recipe.
Ezogelin Çorbasi
Want to try a delicious Turkish soup? Try Ezogelin Çorbasi - a hearty, mint-infused soup made with lentils and bulgur wheat.
