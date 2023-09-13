8 soups for easy midweek meals
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

8 soups for easy midweek meals

These soups are perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner

Roasted pumpkin soup
Roasted pumpkin soup Image Credit: Shutterstock
Also in this package

When the week's halfway point arrives, and you're craving a comforting dinner option, look no further than these 8 midweek soup recipes. From hearty classics to creative variations, we've got a soup for every palate and occasion. These recipes are designed to simplify your weeknight meal planning while delivering maximum flavour and satisfaction.

Bonus! We've added a quick sourdough recipe to complement these delicious soups. Bon Appétit!

Colombian Ajiaco soup

With just a few ingredients, including chicken, potatoes, avocado, and corn, you can whip up a hearty and satisfying meal in just 30 minutes. So why not give it a try tonight? Here's the recipe.

Colombian Ajiaco or potato and chicken soup
Colombian Ajiaco or potato and chicken soup Image Credit: Shutterstock

Chickpea soup

Enjoy the fusion of Italian and Middle Eastern flavours in this chickpea soup topped with parsley oil and za'atar seasoning. Try it.

Chickpea soup
Chickpea soup Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Korean beef taro soup

This recipe for Korean beef soup with taro root is a quick and healthy meal that can be made in under 30 minutes. Taro root is packed with vitamins, minerals, and protein, making it an ideal addition to any busy night's dinner. Here's a quick recipe.

Korean taro root beef soup
Korean taro root beef soup Image Credit: Shutterstock

Homemade minestrone soup

Homemade minestrone soup, perfect for weeknight dinners! This balanced meal is easy to make and can be enjoyed with toast or kubz. Plus, you can customise it with whatever ingredients you have in your refrigerator. Here's the recipe.

Minestrone Soup
This is a Minestrone Soup recipe without pasta added in. Picture used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Roasted pumpkin soup

Enjoy a velvety textured and richly flavoured roasted pumpkin soup, spiced with cinnamon and clove, that can be ready in just 40 minutes. Here's a detailed guide.

Roasted Pumpkin Soup
Roasted Pumpkin Soup garnished with chives Image Credit: Supplied

Moroccan Harira Soup

Prepare Moroccan Harira Soup from scratch with this recipe. The soup is made with tomatoes, lentils, chickpeas, fresh herbs, dried spices, and meat and is perfect for comfort.

guide-to-making-harira-soup-moroccan-cuisine
Guide to making Moroccan harira soup Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Tom Yum Gung

Tom Yum Gung is a traditional Thai soup made with prawns, lime, lemongrass, and chilli. The soup is known for its fragrant aroma and spicy-sour taste. Here's the recipe.

Tomyum gung (spicy prawn soup with lime, lemongrass and chilli)
Tomyum gung (spicy prawn soup with lime, lemongrass and chilli) Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ezogelin Çorbasi

Want to try a delicious Turkish soup? Try Ezogelin Çorbasi - a hearty, mint-infused soup made with lentils and bulgur wheat.

Ezogelin
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/GN Focus

What other recipes would you like featured? Tell us at food@gulfnews.com

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.