7 irresistible Indian desserts beyond ladoo and jalebi to make at home

Ladoo, jalebi, halwa... names people commonly associate with Indian sweets. A nation with 28 states that each have a unique culinary tradition, which means hundreds, if not thousands of recipes that are a delight for the tastebuds. This holds especially true for desserts and into that mix add India's love of festivals - you, literally, have a celebration of tastes. We have curated a few of these for you to explore, make and share.

Black halwa

Are you ready to indulge in the rich flavours of Kerala's special karutta halwa? Follow this simple video guide and learn how to prepare this delicious Indian sweet using wheat flour, jaggery, and coconut milk. Get ready to treat your taste buds to a heavenly experience! Try it.

Guide to make Kerala-style black halwa Image Credit: Supplied

Gud Papdi

Easy to make dessert? Try out this recipe for Gud Papdi! Made with wholesome wheat, rich jaggery, and creamy ghee, this traditional Gujarati dessert is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Plus, it's perfect for sharing with family and friends or enjoying all by yourself! So why wait? Get ready to whip up a batch of Gud Papdi and indulge in its irresistible flavour today!

Gud Papdi Image Credit: Courtesy of Kamat Shireen

Mishti Doi

Learn how to make authentic Mishti Doi, a caramelised yoghurt dessert with a crème brûlée consistency, just like the Bengali sweet shops. It is one of the most celebrated sweets in the eastern part of India. Here's the recipe.

Mishti Doi Image Credit: Supplied/Ishita B.Saha

Gujiya

This fried pastry is filled with a delectable mixture of mawa (milk solids) and dried fruits, making it a perfect treat for any occasion. You can whip up this dessert to leave your guests asking for seconds. Try this recipe.

Gujiya - deep-fried sweet dumplings Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Phirni

Enjoy Khyber's Rose Phirni, a delicious rice-based pudding that's infused with the sweet aroma of rose syrup and cardamom powder. To serve, simply pour the phirni into a bowl and top it with dry rose petals, pistachios, and almond flakes. You can enjoy it either warm or cold, depending on your preference.

Khyber's recipe - Rose Phirni or rice pudding Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Kesar Ras Malai

Indulge in a luxurious dessert experience and treat your taste buds to the decadent delight of Kesar Ras Malai! Picture soft and creamy cottage cheese roundels, delicately soaked in a rich milk syrup infused with the aromatic flavours of saffron and pistachios. It's a sweet sensation that will leave you wanting more! Here's the recipe.

Saffron-flavoured ras malai or kesar rasmalai Image Credit: Shutterstock

Barfi

Looking to create something special for your guests or family but only have a little time? Try this fantastic 3-ingredient rose coconut barfi-fudge recipe that takes only 30 minutes to make! It's a quick-to-make, gluten-free, festive sweet that requires no baking, and it has all the deliciousness of fresh coconut! This fragrant barfi rose-flavoured fudge is a winner and will impress anyone.

Rose coconut burfi-fudge Image Credit: Supplied/Chef Namrata Sanwal