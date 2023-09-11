The world leaders visiting the Indian capital of New Delhi for the G20 Summit enjoyed a unique culinary experience at a dinner hosted by the Indian President, Droupadi Murmu, on September 9, Saturday.
As reported by NDTV, an Indian news channel, President Murmu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed guests, including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The guests were treated to a specially curated vegetarian spread that highlighted India's diverse culinary traditions.
According to the news channel, dignitaries enjoyed gourmet cuisine at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, hosted at the state-of-the-art exhibition venue Bharat Mandapam for the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit.
The menu was dedicated to the spirit of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' as per the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. A Sanskrit phrase from ancient Indian text called the Maha Upanishad, it literally means that ‘The world is one family’.
The menu read: "A medley of traditions, customs, and climate, Bharat [India] is diverse in many ways, 'Taste' connects us. We celebrate Sharad Ritu, the autumn season of abundance, in this menu. It showcases the wealth of ingredients across Bharat, expressing our rich culinary heritage in a modern mosaic dedicated to the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'."
The starters were Paatram, described as 'A breath of fresh air', which was then detailed as Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney.
The main course had Vanavarnam, which says 'strength from the soil'. It was a jackfruit galette (a galette is a French pastry similar to a tart or a pie.) served with glazed forest mushrooms, millet crisp, and curry leaf flavoured Kerala red rice.
The bread included Mumbai Pao, an onion seed-flavoured soft bun, and Bakarkhani, a cardamom-flavoured sweet flatbread.
For dessert, was Madhurima, which is mentioned as 'a pot of gold', a cardamom-scented Barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote, and Ambemohar rice crisps.
Ambemohar is a type of aromatic rice that grows in the Western Ghats region, in Maharashtra, India. The name Ambemohar comes from the Marathi language and means 'mango blossom' due to its strong fragrance resembling the scent of mango blossoms.
To wash down the meal, the dignitaries were treated to Kashmiri Kahwa, filter coffee, and Darjeeling tea. And as a final touch, paan-flavoured chocolate leaves were served, leaving the guests with a sweet aftertaste of India's rich and diverse culinary heritage.