Elevate your meals with these 11 dips and sauces!

Imagine transforming your everyday meals into culinary masterpieces with just a dollop, drizzle, or dip. That's the magic of homemade sauces and dips! In this collection, you will find 11 incredibly delicious recipes that you can whip up right in your own kitchen. These versatile condiments are not only easy to make but also a game-changer for your taste buds. From classic staples to unique, flavour-packed dips, we've got you covered. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or simply craving a savoury snack, these homemade creations will elevate your dining experience and leave you wondering why you didn't start making them sooner.

Uncover the secrets to creating the tantalising Bengali Kasundi, a zesty mustard sauce that pairs perfectly with fish, rice, and more. Learn the intricate process of fermenting the ingredients to achieve the unique aroma and taste that makes this sauce a standout. Try this recipe.

Kasundi Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

French Bechamel sauce

Have you ever tasted the rich and creamy French Bechamel sauce? If not, you're missing out on one of the most essential sauces in French cuisine. But don't worry, making this sauce at home is easier than you think! With just a few simple ingredients and some patience, you can create a sauce that will elevate any dish to new heights. So, let's get started on making this classic French Bechamel sauce!

Bechamel sauce Image Credit: Shutterstock

Crème Anglaise

Looking to add a touch of decadence to your desserts? Look no further than a delicious Crème Anglaise! This versatile custard sauce is the perfect addition to fruit salads, cheesecakes, and ice creams, and is sure to impress your guests. With its rich, velvety texture and delicate flavour, it's no wonder that Crème Anglaise has long been a favourite among foodies and chefs alike. So why not give it a try and take your desserts to the next level? Your taste buds will thank you!

Crème Anglaise Image Credit: Shutterstock

Schezwan sauce

Are you ready to add some heat to your taste buds with a delicious homemade Schezwan sauce? This spicy condiment hailing from China's Sichuan province is sure to add an extra kick to any dish you pair it with. Here's how you can make it at home and impress your friends and family with your culinary skills!

Schezwan sauce Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Toum

Looking to add some zing to your grilled chicken, shawarma, or shish tawouk? Look no further than this mouthwatering Lebanese Toum recipe! Packed with garlic goodness, this sauce is sure to take your dish to the next level. Plus, it's super easy to make - so you can impress your friends and family with your culinary skills without breaking a sweat. Get ready to enjoy a flavour explosion in your mouth! Here's the recipe.

Lebanese Toum. Image used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Mango and Nashi pear conserve

How about a sweet and tangy spread to add some excitement to your toast or yoghurt? Try this irresistible mango and Nashi pear preserve. Made without any preservatives, this versatile spread can be used as a jam or compote for a delicious twist on your favourite snacks and desserts. Here's the recipe.

Homemade mango jam sandwich Image Credit: Anupa Kurian Murshed/Gulf News

Chocolate chip cookie dough dip

Make a delicious and creamy chocolate chip cookie dough dip in 10 minutes. Unlike regular cookie dough, the consistency of this dip is much softer and smoother, making it perfect for dipping your favourite sweet snack into. Enjoy this recipe.

Easy chocolate chip cookie dough dip recipe Image Credit: Supplied

Bolognese meat sauce

Are you tired of the same old Bolognese meat sauce recipe? Want to add some new flavours and techniques to elevate this classic dish? Look no further! With a few simple tweaks and time-tested methods, you can take your Bolognese to the next level. Here's the recipe.

Bolognese meat sauce Image Credit: Archives

Chimichurri

Are you a fan of adding a little flavour to your meals? If so, have you tried chimichurri sauce? This tasty condiment hails from Argentina and packs a punch with its blend of herbs and spices. Whether you're looking to spice up your cooking or add some zest to your table, chimichurri is definitely worth a try!

Image used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tahini

Why buy Tahini when you can easily make it at home? Simply roast sesame seeds, grind them into a paste, and mix in olive oil for added richness. Enjoy the nutty and savoury flavour of homemade Tahini paste, which is perfect for any dish. Here's the recipe.

Tahini Sauce Image Credit: Shutterstock

Hummus Beiruti

Hommos Beiruti Image Credit: Supplied/Grand Beirut restaurant, Abu Dhabi

Try this classic Hummus Beiruti recipe and elevate your snacking game. The perfect combination of vegetables and meat will impress your taste buds and guests. Follow these easy instructions to make it happen.