Make Maharashtrian ukadiche modak or steamed coconut dumplings at home for Ganesh festival

Best eaten with clarified butter or ghee, this sweet dish can be made under an hour

Here's a detailed food guide to making traditional Maharashtrian Ukadiche Modak at home! Video Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

The propitious festival of Ganesh is here! Not only does it mark the birth of the deity Ganesha, but it is also one of the biggest festivals in India, often met with grandeur and hymns. Idols of the deity are adorned with red sandalwood paste and flowers such as red hibiscus, lotus and marigold. The food offered is coconut, jaggery and 21 modaks.

Why 21? There is an interesting tale from Hindu mythology...

When Hindu deities Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha visited Anusuya (the wife of a sage named Atri), she presented Ganesha with food. But alas, nothing was able to satiate his hunger despite eating everything which was served to him. So when Anusuya brought in a sweet delicacy, Ganesha was enthralled by them, so much so that he devoured every single one of it. The proof of his happiness and satisfaction resulted in 21 burps. From then on, Parvati expressed a wish, which was that devotees of Ganesha will always cherish and offer him 21 modaks.

This sweet dish has become so widely popular in India that it is called modakam or kudumu in Telugu, kadubu in Kannada, kozhukatta in Malayalam and kozhukattai in Tamil.

On that note, here's how you can prepare ukadiche or steamed fresh coconut modak at home...

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Serves: 4 pieces

Ingredients:

For the dough

For the dough: Rice flour (mixed with salt), milk and water Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

1 cup rice flour 3 tbsp milk 5 tbsp water Salt to taste

For the filling

For the filling: Coconut, jaggery and cardamom Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

1 cup coconut, grated 1 tbsp jaggery, grated or powdered 1 tsp cardamom, powdered

Method:

Step 1: In a bowl, combine rice flour, milk, water and salt and knead it into a thick dough. Make sure you mix it quickly, as the dough can tend to get hard quickly. If it does harden, keep adding water till you get a thick, yet smooth, dough.

To a bowl, add rice flour and a few spoons of milk... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ... add water so that the dough doesn't harden quickly Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News Knead well using your palms... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 2: For the filling, add grated coconut to a pan on a medium-high flame. Heat the grated coconut and stir continuously for a minute or two, to dehydrate it.

To a pan, heat grated coconut Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 3: Once done, slowly add the grated jaggery into the pan and stir it till the jaggery melts and the mix turns golden brown.

Next, add jaggery... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ... and let it melt. Stir well till it becomes golden brown Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 4: Using a small teaspoon, add the cardamom into the mix and stir it altogether for 2 to 3 minutes. Leave it to cool for a few minutes before rolling them into balls. Keep them aside.

Add cardamom and mix it well Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News Once the mix cools, roll it into balls and keep it aside Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 5: Next, pinch a small portion (around 40 to 50 grams) of the kneaded dough and roll it into a palm-sized ball. Lightly press the dough before fully flattening it.

Once kneaded, roll it... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ... into a palm-sized dough ball Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News Lightly press the dough ball between your palms Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 6: Using a dough presser, flatten the ball of dough to get an evenly thick dough wrapper. Once flattened, cover it with cling film and keep it aside.

Place it carefully on a dough flattener... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ... and gently press the dough Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News This is to ensure the right thickness of the dough wrapper Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 7: Place the rolled filling in the centre of the dough wrapper. Here is the tricky part. Since the wrapper is quite thin, be careful while pinching a set of folds. Using your thumb and index finger, slowly pinch the seam of the wrapper and create pleats till it takes the form of a cup.

Gently hold the dough wrapper... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ... and place the coconut and jaggery mix in the centre of the wrapper Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 8: Slowly bring the pleats together and pinch the top part of the dough, lightly twist it and remove any excess dough. Once removed, lightly press the top part of the modak with your fingers to leave it peaked or pointed.

Carefully fold the wrapper... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ... and press them gently enough to form a cup Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News Slowly cup the dough with the filling... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ... and pinch the top part of the dough, twist it and remove any excess dough Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News Lightly press the top of the dumpling so that it remains peaked or pointed Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 9: Place the wrapped modak inside a stainless steel steamer and let it steam in batches for about 10 minutes before topping it off with saffron and clarified butter or ghee.

Time to steam... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ... place it in a stainless steel steamer Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News Make sure the dough does not crack while placing it inside the steamer Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News Let it steam for 10 minutes... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 10: Ukadiche modak is now ready to serve and enjoy!

Once steamed, top it off with saffron and ghee. Ukadiche modak is now ready to devour! Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News