Currently, the price is Dh391.25 as against the Dh376 that was there on Monday last week. The bigger worry for shoppers in the UAE is that the trend of sustained price increases is not showing any signs of slowing down.

It looks like gold is not in the mood to lose its momentum. This morning, in the global metals market, gold went past $3,500 – which was the previous all-time high set in April. Today’s rally went all the way to $3,508 before dropping down to $3,496. But no one is ruling out a further surge. (In India, the price of 1 tola (which is 11.66 grams is at Rs115,494.)

"While there are risks to gold at these levels, there are a number of big catalysts that are clearly not in the price - including increased interest from Chinese traders - and these could easily build."

So, there will be a series of announcements on the state of the US economy in the coming days. Plus, the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for mid-month. All of which will have a say on gold's direction.

“It could be that they had joined the scheme hoping to have a certain gram of gold at the end of 12 months. They are raising the instalments because gold prices are shooting higher – and these shoppers want to get the same weight in gold.”

One trend that UAE jewellery retailers are seeing is shoppers increasing the size of their 12-month instalment-based purchases. “There is a sentiment among shoppers that gold is the one investment they need to commit more funds into,” said a retailer. “Whereas if someone had signed up for a Dh1,000 monthly instalment scheme, they have now raised it to Dh2,000, even Dh3,000.

Regular gold buyers in the UAE have been responding to gold’s high prices by opting for lighter jewellery or preferring to buy digital gold. More trading platforms are now offering retail investors that option to buy smaller weights at affordable budgets – which makes sense given the kind of prices attached to gold these days.

