"This is is the time of the year all the retailers will stock up expecting the Diwali and other celebrations' related purchases. This year, we are moving towards light weight ornaments considering the budgets of customers."

It creates more concerns for the UAE gold and jewellery trade as the new season starts. This week is especially crucial for the business with the South Indian festival of Onam being celebrated and usually sees fresh demand for gold.

In the last 60 minutes, in the global markets, gold gained more than $25 to be $3,477 an ounce. Again, worries about the US economy are back in focus, and which is driving heavy buying into gold by investors and central banks.

The latest gold price rise could be an instant reaction to what happened on the tariff front last Friday. A US court judged President Trump's reciprocal tariffs to be illegal - and has given the administration until October 14 to raise the issue to the US Supreme Court.

"The only hope is that gold prices will cool off soon enough," said a jewellery retailer in Dubai. "How 'soon' that happens is what no one can say."

Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.