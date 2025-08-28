The current rate matches that on August 8 - now, the wait will start to see whether gold will push back over Dh380 all over again. And of course, whether there is a chance it will rush higher to beat the current all-time high of Dh383.75 from June.

Dubai: The Dubai gold price has shot back to its highest level in the last 30 days, at Dh379.25 a gram for 22K, adding to the concerns of those shoppers in the UAE who had plans for purchases.

"This is the worst phase for shoppers thinking of buying gold," said a retailer. "Onam gold sales are not a big part of the UAE retail calendar, but we were hopeful of some buying activity this year. All the big jewellers have Onam collections ready - but if shoppers are looking at possible record gold prices, it's going to be difficult."

