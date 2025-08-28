Shopper interest in gold has now shifted to ‘low-weight’ jewellery, and UAE gold retailers are hoping to catch this trend early. There are more promotions for gold chains and necklaces that weigh just 5-6 grams, bangles of 2-3 grams, and earrings and lockets of 1-1.5 grams in 22K.

Dubai: Start small – gold shoppers and investors in the UAE are getting a chance to do that. It makes sense as the Dubai gold price remains at a steep Dh377 a gram for 22K and with forecasts suggesting further increases are well on their way.

“If we get 30 shoppers buying on average Dh2,000-Dh3,000 lower weight gold a day, that’s still better than one or two shoppers spending D10,000. At current gold prices, shoppers are changing how they buy. Investing in lighter 22K jewellery is one of the bigger trends Dubai Gold Souk is starting to see.”

“22K is still the preferred choice - more so for those who buy gold as investments too,” said an industry source. “18K sales remain a niche and not exactly an investment option because of the making charges.

That’s what UAE jewellery retailers worry about most these days – how can they sustain a business that’s seeing regular monthly drops in demand. This is more so for the bigger retail brands with their multiple stores and significantly higher staff numbers.

Typical 22K low-weight options comes with much lower making charges than standard jewellery pieces, which is now a major issue with UAE gold shoppers. “If we give these lower weight jewellery, there are better chances of shoppers visiting our stores,” said a retailer. “If we only focus on bespoke jewellery, at current gold prices, shopper visits will drop significantly.”

"Many of these new UAE-based investors are still getting the feel of trading platforms," said an analyst. "But they instinctively know that putting money into gold is risk-proofing their investments.

