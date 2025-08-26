GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

UAE gold shoppers want more discounts on jewellery making charges

Some leading retailers launch special promotions with 'double discounts'

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
2 MIN READ
What's the making charge on that piece of jewellery? UAE shoppers are insisting on straight discounts on making charges to offset high gold prices.
What's the making charge on that piece of jewellery? UAE shoppers are insisting on straight discounts on making charges to offset high gold prices.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: UAE gold shoppers are once again getting straight discounts – of 25% and more - on making charges as the Dubai gold price sticks to Dh376 a gram for 22K.

In fact, one leading gold retailer – Kalyan - is even having a ‘double discount’ campaign as the cost of gold becomes the main factor in gold jewellery sales. Apart from a 25% discount on making charges, Kalyan is offering another 25% off on purchases of Dh7,500 plus.

According to industry sources, leading jewellery brands are planning ‘new season’ promotions keeping in mind that gold prices are on the high side – and could be heading even higher.  This time, the promotions will focus even more on making charges as a percentage of the jewellery’s pricing.

'Everyone wants discounts'

“In 9 out of 10 cases, the shopper is asking us whether there is a discount on making charges,” said a gold retailer. “If we are not offering a discount, we risk losing that sale. There is no point trying to tell shoppers that the making charges are the margins for jewellers to operate a successful business.

“They will go to the next jewellery retailer and get a discount.”

One thing is for sure, the traditional way of selling gold and jewellery in the UAE and Gulf markets will change.

These days, there is demand generated only when there are sizable price drops or during promotions such as the Eid sales, December’s holiday season sales, and the Indian festivals of Akshaya Trithiya and Dhanteras.

This is clearly seen in recent data of UAE and Saudi jewellery demand, which have fallen significantly according to the World Gold Council. It means that the peak gold sales periods in the UAE are getting shorter, and that means less cash flow for businesses big and small.

So far, no jeweller has spoken about reducing the number of stores or reducing staff counts. But the worry is there that if sales keep dropping, what else they can do. Some retailers speak about how some of their new collections had tepid responses because of the high price of gold.  

UAE shoppers are not convinced by retailers’ saying that they should buy now because gold prices are only heading higher. “That argument does not carry weight – because if shoppers are going to spend Dh376 and making charges now, it still burns a hole in their pockets now,” said a retailer.

Gold heading higher

Early today, gold prices surged to $3,385 an ounce levels after US President took aim at Fed official Lisa Cook. It has now settled back to $3,370 levels, but expect the volatility to continue on the upside.

Analysts expect gold to head back to $3,400 or thereabouts once the US goes for a September interest rate cut.

As for gold shoppers, "There is nothing to suggest that prices are going to go down," said a jeweller. "If Dubai gold price is heading back to Dh380 a gram for 22K levels, it will be the biggest blow for the new sales season from September."

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Shopper interest is there for more gold buys. But can it be sustained if Dubai gold rates are heading for Dh400 a gram and over?

Gold at $3,600? UAE shoppers worry over new forecasts

2m read
That gold purchase just turned costlier overnight. The Dubai gold rate is up by nearly Dh4 a gram.

Dubai gold shoppers worry about return of Dh380 levels

3m read
Got some old jewellery you are no longer interested in? How about switching to gold bars?

UAE shoppers 'rush' to exchange jewellery for gold bars

2m read
In recent days, Dubai gold price has moved up or down within a Dh2-Dh4 range. This uncertainty is making it difficult for shoppers to time their entry.

UAE shoppers find gold's up-down moves disappointing

2m read