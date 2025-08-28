GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Tecom to invest Dh1.6b for new plots in Dubai Industrial City

Tecom has been on an investment spree, buying office buildings, land

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Tecom is pumping in over Dh1 billion on its latest acqusitions.
Tecom is pumping in over Dh1 billion on its latest acqusitions.
Supplied

Dubai: Already one of Dubai's biggest landlords, the Tecom Group will spend a massive Dh1.6 billion to buy 138 plots covering 33 million square feet in Dubai Industrial City.

The plan is to support 'robust and growing customer demand in the industrial sector'.

Dubai Holding Asset Management is the seller of the plots.

Tecom's land portfolio will now exceed 209 million square feet, and 'strengthening Dubai Industrial City’s appeal to manufacturing and logistics companies'.

Dubai Industrial City currently has an occupancy level of 99% – including land plots acquired last year.

“Led by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and long-term strategies such as the CEPA framework, our nation is cementing its role as a global hub for foreign direct investment," said Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of Tecom Group.

"This strategic acquisition reaffirms Dubai Industrial City’s significant role in advancing the country’s manufacturing sector and serving growing demand from existing and new customers.”

Financing the land buy

Tecom will pay for the deal through existing resources based on a flexible repayment schedule. And it will recognise revenue from the additional land bank in the next 12-24 months.

"Following the completion of the new acquisition, the Group will continue to maintain a healthy leverage and liquidity position," said a statement.

We are leveraging favourable market dynamics and actively investing towards growing our world-class portfolio of industrial assets
Abdulla Belhoul of Tecom Group.

The Dh1.6 billion acquisition raises Tecom’s total investments in its commercial and industrial portfolio to Dh4.3 billion since 2024.

Thisnew expansion - overseen by Dubai Industrial City LLC - indicates the 'growing demand for industrial assets'. Tecom had bought 13.9 million square feet of land in Dubai Industrial City last year, which has been fully leased out to leading customers across six sectors.

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Kerala High Court observed that the land was removed from the databank without following mandatory procedures

RDO broke rules in Lulu land case in Thrissur: Court

2m read
Court documents indicate that the dispute dates back to 2024, when the woman filed an earlier case seeking to partition the land.

Dubai court to auction 2,402 sqm plot worth Dh16.8m

2m read
Tecom has grown its portfolio through a mix of new investments as well as strategic buys.

Tecom earns Dh737m profit, to pay Dh400m dividend

1m read
A snapshot of the wider La Mer development. At La Mer South, property and plot prices are trending.

Dubai's La Mer South lists most expensive plot for sale

2m read