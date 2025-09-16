Invitation-only service offers private check-in, VIP lounges across Middle East and Europe
Dubai: A new VIP airport service promises to whisk wealthy travellers through private terminals and onto their flights – but you can’t simply buy your way in.
Priority Pass, the world’s largest airport lounge access programme, launched today ‘Priority Pass Private’.
Available at 76 airports across more than 30 countries, Priority Pass Private is an invitation-only product that grants access to a network of sanctuaries at key global travel corridors such as London, Dubai, Paris, Los Angeles, Singapore, Zurich, Shanghai, and Geneva.
Priority Pass Private is a product for businesses looking to reward their most valued clients, including financial institutions, private banks and wealth management companies.
The service covers six Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as European destinations. Each location promises "personalised meet and assist" service with gourmet dining in private spaces.
The service lets passengers skip regular check-in queues entirely. Instead, they get private terminals, fast-track security, exclusive lounges, and even chauffeur-driven cars to take them directly to their plane.
"The most discerning and high-net-worth travellers expect more than a seamless airport experience," said Christopher Evans, CEO of parent company Collinson International. "They value time, privacy and exclusivity."
It is essentially trying to recreate the private jet experience for people flying commercial, at airports including London, Dubai, Paris and Singapore. While Priority Pass’ regular airport lounges are accessible to anyone with the right credit card, this new tier is firmly aimed at the ultra-rich.
The experience begins with a ‘Meet and Assist’ service, ensuring a smooth, effortless check-in with expedited security and immigration upon departure and arrival.
Guests are then welcomed into a private VIP lounge, where serene, design-led interiors meet quietly opulent comfort, with curated gourmet dining.
When it’s time to board, an airside chauffeured transfer “awaits for swift and discreet boarding, ensuring the experience ends as elegantly as it began”.
According to Chris Ross, Chief Brand Officer of Collinson International, “We’ve listened carefully to the needs of our clients and the market, recognising that an elevated offering will better reward the needs of high-net-worth customers.”
“Priority Pass Private is our most exclusive proposition to date, empowering financial institutions and other brands to enhance customer value, deepen engagement, and stand out through meaningful brand differentiation that drives measurable ROI,” said Ross.
