UAE travellers pick cards for lounges and perks, not just air miles

8 in 10 UAE travellers pick cards for rewards like fast-track and spas: Priority Pass

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: As thousands in the UAE get ready to fly over the public holiday, new research shows travellers are rethinking what loyalty means.

According to Priority Pass:

  • 80% of people in the UAE pick a card because of its rewards.

  • 62% say they’d switch providers if travel perks disappeared.

  • 74% stay loyal when their card offers travel benefits like lounge access.

For many, the most valued rewards today are about comfort, wellbeing, and convenience.

What UAE travellers want most

  • Lounge access with food, quiet spaces, and even spa perks.

  • Fast-track security and digital boarding passes to cut waiting times.

  • Apps with meditation, mobility exercises and airport maps.

  • Tech that makes the airport less stressful — giving people up to 30 minutes more free time before boarding.

At Dubai International Airport, travellers already see this shift. Lounges such as Ahlan Lounge in Terminal 1 or those in Terminal 3 now offer massage chairs, optional spa treatments and a calmer pre-flight experience.

This isn’t just about comfort. The way people choose loyalty cards is changing too. More than 8 in 10 say the rewards package is as important as the bank’s reputation. The right perks don’t just attract new customers — they also keep them spending.

For UAE residents, that means loyalty is no longer just points and discounts. It’s about services that reduce stress, improve wellbeing, and make every trip smoother.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE AirportsUAE Travel

