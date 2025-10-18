GOLD/FOREX
UAE–Dhaka flights disrupted after massive fire at Bangladesh airport

All flights to and from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were temporarily suspended

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Emirates

Dubai: Several flights between the UAE and Dhaka faced delays or cancellations on Saturday after a fire erupted at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The blaze broke out in the airport's cargo section on Saturday afternoon, halting all flight operations and triggering a large-scale emergency response, local media reported. The incident forced multiple flights to be diverted or rescheduled, causing significant disruption to air travel.

Emirates flight cancelled, others delayed

According to Emirates’ website, flight EK586 from Dubai to Dhaka, scheduled to depart at 10:30 am and arrive at 5:20 pm, was cancelled.

Dubai–Dhaka flights face delays after airport blaze in Dhaka

Dubai Airports reported delays across multiple outbound flights to Dhaka (DAC) on Saturday night:

  • Flydubai FZ8370 (Terminal 2, Gate 3), originally scheduled for 10:00 pm, has been delayed.

  • Biman Bangladesh Airlines BG147 (Terminal 1, Gate 8), due at 10:15 pm, is also delayed.

  • Emirates EK587 / Air Canada AC7566 (Terminal 3, Gate 4), set for 10:30 pm, is delayed as well.

Dubai Airports urged passengers to check updated flight information before heading to the airport.

Sharjah flights also affected

Flights from Sharjah were also affected, with Air Arabia rescheduling some services. According to the airline’s website, flight G9510 (SHJ–DAC), originally set to depart at 2:55 pm, was pushed to 8:00 pm, while flight G9518, scheduled for 10:25 pm, had not departed at the time of reporting.

Authorities in Dhaka said operations at the airport are gradually resuming as efforts continue to restore normal schedules.

