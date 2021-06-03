Dubai: Emirates airline will launch four weekly services between Miami and Dubai from July 22, thus expanding its US network to 12 destinations. The Dubai carrier will then serve the US with over 70 weekly flights, together offering over 26,000 seats across 12 gateways, including Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK and Newark), Seattle, Washington DC and Orlando.
Flights to and from Miami will operate four times weekly on Emirates' three-class Boeing 777-300ER. Flight EK213 will depart Dubaiat 03:10 hours, arriving in Miami at 11:00 hours while the return flight EK214 will depart at 21:10 hours and arriving at 19:35 hours the next day.
The new service will provide Emirates travellers with another access point into Florida after Orlando (effective July), serving the Southern Florida area. "Launching a non-stop service to Miami at this time signals our confidence in travel recovery as countries progress on their vaccination programmes and implement protocols for the safe resumption of flight and travel activity, particularly in the US and the UAE," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates' Chairman and Chief Executive.
"There is a clear demand for this service from both leisure and business travellers and we anticipate that our new route will be warmly received across our global network."
The new service will also add to the existing trade connections provided by Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, which has been operating scheduled cargo flights to Miami since October last.