Dubai: Emirates will resume flights between Dubai and Venice from July 1, starting with three a week on the route. The airline will also increase services to Milan from eight to 10 weekly flights in July.
This will comprise of a daily service on the Dubai-Milan-New York JFK route, and thrice-weekly return flights between Dubai and Milan. Together with five weekly flights to Rome and 3 weekly flights to Bologna, this will take the airline's total services to Italy to 21 weekly flights to four cities in July.
Emirates will serve Venice, Milan, Rome and Bologna with its widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The expansion of flight services in Italy follows the start of 'Covid-Tested flight' arrangements, which allow its passengers to travel to Italy without quarantine on arrival.
"We welcome the arrangements and would like to thank the Italian and UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts to ease and facilitate international travel," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive. "The UAE has a strong and longstanding relationship with Italy and the safe return of air connectivity will help boost mutual trade and tourism."