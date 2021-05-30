Dubai: Suspension of flights from India to the UAE has been further extended till June 30, Emirates airline announced on Sunday.
“Emirates has suspended passenger flights from India effective April 24, 2021 until June 30, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE,” said the latest travel update posted on the airline’s website on Sunday afternoon.
Emirates had earlier announced that the flight suspension would continue till June 14. However, UAE government authorities have not made any announcement regarding resumption of passenger flight services from India.
UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID 19 protocols will be exempt for travel from India to the UAE.
The UAE had suspended the entry of passengers from India with effect from 11.59pm on April 24.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers coming from India amidst a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in India.
Some golden visa holders from India have managed to return on private jets and regular passenger flights from the UAE on their return leg. Some other Indian expats had also returned on private jets.
UAE residents, including many fully vaccinated expats, who are stuck back home, have been eagerly waiting to return to their workplaces and families here.