Iran-US peace talks stall as Riyadh airport attacks disrupt Gulf travel
The US-Iran conflict remains a major concern for Gulf residents.
Fresh attacks on the main airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh and stalled diplomacy over the Strait of Hormuz added to regional security concerns.
For people living in the UAE, the immediate issues are flight disruption, official security guidance, oil-market volatility and the risk that renewed fighting could affect regional transport and trade.
A top Iran official said early on Monday that ”, raising doubts about a diplomatic breakthrough.
Meanwhile, Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport have prompted airlines to cancel services and governments across the region to condemn the escalation.
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Riyadh airport attacks disrupt Gulf travel
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport have led to further airline cancellations. The UAE has condemned the attacks, which Saudi authorities said caused 12 deaths and injured hundreds of civilians in the reported incident.
Hormuz negotiations remain stalled
Iran says Washington's response to its seven-condition proposal for reopening the strategic waterway did not go far enough. The proposal envisaged reopening the strait within seven days, subject to Iran's conditions. Qatar has acted as an intermediary, but Iran says further progress depends on its demands being addressed.
Airline schedules remain vulnerable to changes
Flights between the UAE and . Travellers should check their individual flight status rather than assume that a published timetable means a service will operate.
The most immediate travel concern is disruption to services linking the UAE with Riyadh, alongside broader schedule uncertainty associated with the conflict.
flydubai: Flights to Riyadh were suspended through and including October 14, according to its October 11 update.
Etihad Airways: Services between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh were cancelled through October 12 in the latest reported notice. Passengers should check for subsequent updates before travelling.
Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport: Check the operating status of your specific flight, including connections and return journeys.
Other airlines: Routes and schedules can change at short notice, so check directly with the airline for rebooking, refund and transit arrangements.
Before leaving for the airport: Check the airline's official flight-status page, confirm that connecting flights are operating, and make sure the airline has your current contact details. Do not travel to the airport based solely on an old booking confirmation.
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The UAE has condemned the attacks on Riyadh airport. However, the wider regional conflict and continuing threats to aviation mean residents should remain alert to official announcements.
Residents should:
Follow instructions from UAE authorities and emergency services.
Monitor official government announcements and trusted local news.
Avoid restricted military, security and critical infrastructure sites.
Avoid filming or sharing images of security incidents, military activity or sensitive infrastructure where this could violate UAE law.
Follow official instructions if an emergency alert is issued.
Latest price snapshot of crude oil markets:
WTI crude: $90.52 per barrel
Brent crude: $103.6 per barrel
Murban: $110.6 per barrel
Source: as of 1.36pm Beijing.
Brent crude remains an important benchmark to watch because the Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global oil and gas shipments. A prolonged restriction on shipping, renewed attacks on energy infrastructure or breakdown in negotiations could push prices higher. A durable reopening and restoration of normal shipping flows could ease pressure.
For UAE residents, the possible effects include:
Petrol and diesel: International crude prices can influence local fuel costs, although monthly UAE retail prices are not determined by a single day's trading.
Airfares: Higher fuel costs and longer flight routes can increase airline operating expenses.
Food and household goods: More expensive fuel and shipping can raise transport and import costs.
Business and employment: Prolonged uncertainty can affect logistics, tourism, trade and investment.
Daily oil price movements do not establish whether UAE petrol prices will rise in November. The official monthly fuel-price announcement will provide the relevant retail rates.
When travelling: Recheck your flight before departure and allow flexibility for connections. If you are travelling to Saudi Arabia, pay particular attention to airline notices affecting Riyadh.
Household expenses: Avoid assuming that one day's oil-price movement will immediately change petrol prices or grocery bills. Watch official fuel-price announcements and review discretionary travel spending.
Shipping, logistics or energy: Monitor operational notices and company guidance. The Strait of Hormuz negotiations remain important for shipping confidence, insurance costs and energy supply expectations.
Safety: Keep your phone accessible, follow official alerts and rely on verified information rather than forwarded social-media messages.
The following developments could change the outlook for the UAE and the wider Gulf:
A breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations: Whether Washington responds to Iran's conditions in a way that restarts talks.
The Strait of Hormuz: Evidence of sustained, safe commercial shipping would be a key indicator of easing supply risks.
Further attacks in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere in the Gulf: Any escalation could lead to new flight suspensions and security measures.
Airline schedule announcements: Travellers should look for updated cancellation dates and rebooking policies.
Oil prices and shipping costs: These will help indicate whether markets expect further disruption or a gradual return to normal.
As of October 12, the most consequential developments are the lack of progress on the Hormuz proposal and the disruption caused by attacks on Riyadh airport.
UAE residents should prioritise official security guidance and current flight information while monitoring energy prices and regional diplomacy.