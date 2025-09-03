Saudi Arabia to deport expats convicted of serious traffic offences

The amended law clearly defines violations deemed to endanger public safety
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s competent authorities have approved new amendments to the traffic law, mandating the deportation of expatriate residents convicted of dangerous driving offenses that jeopardise public safety, Okaz Arabic daily reported.
Under the new amendments, any expatriate handed a final court ruling for traffic violations that jeopardize public safety will be deported from the Kingdom and permanently barred from re-entry.
The regulations, coordinated by the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and the Public Prosecution, also introduce stricter penalties for repeat offenders.
A second violation within a year will trigger the maximum fine, while a third offense could lead to a prison term of up to one year or doubled financial penalties.
Officials said the amended law clearly defines violations deemed to endanger public safety and outlines procedures for referral to court.
