Saudi Arabia to deport expats convicted of serious traffic offences

The amended law clearly defines violations deemed to endanger public safety

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Saudi Arabia to deport expats convicted of serious traffic offences
Dubai:  Saudi Arabia’s competent authorities have approved new amendments to the traffic law, mandating the deportation of expatriate residents convicted of dangerous driving offenses that jeopardise public safety, Okaz Arabic daily reported.

Under the new amendments, any expatriate handed a final court ruling for traffic violations that jeopardize public safety will be deported from the Kingdom and permanently barred from re-entry.

The regulations, coordinated by the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and the Public Prosecution, also introduce stricter penalties for repeat offenders.

A second violation within a year will trigger the maximum fine, while a third offense could lead to a prison term of up to one year or doubled financial penalties.

Officials said the amended law clearly defines violations deemed to endanger public safety and outlines procedures for referral to court.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
