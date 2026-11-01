GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia arrests 174 government employees in anti-corruption crackdown

Nazaha investigates 454 suspects and conducts 2,662 inspections across government agencies

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The anti-graft body said it conducted 2,662 inspection visits during the month and handled several criminal and administrative cases involving allegations of bribery and abuse of official authority.
The anti-graft body said it conducted 2,662 inspection visits during the month and handled several criminal and administrative cases involving allegations of bribery and abuse of official authority.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) arrested 174 people and investigated 454 suspects during last month, as part of a nationwide crackdown on corruption in government institutions.

The authority said it conducted 2,662 inspection visits during the month and handled several criminal and administrative cases involving allegations of bribery and abuse of official authority.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The investigations involved employees of several government bodies, including the ministries of Interior, Education, Commerce, and Municipalities and Housing.

Nazaha said some of those detained had been released on bail, while legal proceedings continued against those implicated in corruption cases.

The anti-graft body reaffirmed its commitment to conducting inspections and investigations to combat corruption, strengthen integrity in government institutions and ensure that those found responsible are held accountable under the law.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The restrictions build on preventive measures introduced in July 2019 and strengthened in May 2026 for travellers arriving from countries facing risks associated with Ebola outbreaks.

Saudi Arabia suspends travel to Kenya over Ebola risks

2m read
The mission urged US citizens to exercise extreme caution, check flight status directly with airlines and airports, and prepare for possible travel disruptions.

US issues renewed security alert for Saudi Arabia

3m read
Kuwait has begun demolishing 263 properties in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh over building violations, with 494 more set for demolition in three weeks amid a government crackdown.

Kuwait begins demolition of 263 properties

2m read
Jeffrey Archer died "suddenly and peacefully at his home between writing sessions" on Monday (Oct. 5, 2026), according to his publisher HarperCollins.

Best-selling British author Jeffrey Archer dies at 86

3m read