Nazaha investigates 454 suspects and conducts 2,662 inspections across government agencies
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) arrested 174 people and investigated 454 suspects during last month, as part of a nationwide crackdown on corruption in government institutions.
The authority said it conducted 2,662 inspection visits during the month and handled several criminal and administrative cases involving allegations of bribery and abuse of official authority.
The investigations involved employees of several government bodies, including the ministries of Interior, Education, Commerce, and Municipalities and Housing.
Nazaha said some of those detained had been released on bail, while legal proceedings continued against those implicated in corruption cases.
The anti-graft body reaffirmed its commitment to conducting inspections and investigations to combat corruption, strengthen integrity in government institutions and ensure that those found responsible are held accountable under the law.