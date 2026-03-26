One woman fell into the water, the other drowned attempting a rescue
Dubai: Two women have died after drowning in a water pool along a wadi in the Wilayat of Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate in western Oman, authorities said.
According to the search and rescue sector, the incident occurred when one of the women fell into the water, prompting the other to attempt a rescue. Both were subsequently swept under and drowned. Emergency teams responded to the scene and recovered the bodies, which were found with no signs of life.
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The incident comes amid ongoing warnings about the dangers of wadis and water during periods of unstable weather and rainfall, which can lead to sudden rises in water levels.
Authorities have repeatedly urged the public to avoid entering wadis or approaching watercourses during adverse conditions, stressing the importance of adhering to safety guidelines.