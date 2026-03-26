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Two Omani women die in wadi amid unstable weather

One woman fell into the water, the other drowned attempting a rescue

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The incident comes amid ongoing warnings about the dangers of wadis
The incident comes amid ongoing warnings about the dangers of wadis
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Dubai: Two women have died after drowning in a water pool along a wadi in the Wilayat of Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate in western Oman, authorities said.

According to the search and rescue sector, the incident occurred when one of the women fell into the water, prompting the other to attempt a rescue. Both were subsequently swept under and drowned. Emergency teams responded to the scene and recovered the bodies, which were found with no signs of life.

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The incident comes amid ongoing warnings about the dangers of wadis and water during periods of unstable weather and rainfall, which can lead to sudden rises in water levels.

Authorities have repeatedly urged the public to avoid entering wadis or approaching watercourses during adverse conditions, stressing the importance of adhering to safety guidelines.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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