GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Woman killed in flash floods in Oman’s Wilayat Khasab

Search and rescue teams recover woman’s body after being swept away by flooding wadis

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The incident comes amid ongoing flash floods that have affected several regions
The incident comes amid ongoing flash floods that have affected several regions
X/OmanNewsAgency

Dubai: A woman has died after being swept away by flash floods in Oman’s Musandam Governorate, as authorities continue to respond to severe weather conditions across parts of the country.

According to the search and rescue sector, the woman was swept away in Wilayat Khasab due to the intensity of wadi flows triggered by heavy rainfall. Rescue teams later recovered her body, confirming she had died at the scene.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

The incident comes amid ongoing flash floods that have affected several regions, with authorities previously warning of dangerous conditions linked to heavy rains and overflowing wadis. Emergency teams have been deployed to multiple locations to manage incidents and assist affected communities.

Officials have repeatedly urged the public to exercise caution, avoid valleys and flood-prone areas, and follow official safety guidance. The latest incident underscored the risks posed by sudden water surges, particularly during unstable weather conditions currently impacting parts of the Sultanate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Severe rainfall and strong currents disrupt travel, threaten residents’ safety. File photo used for illustrative purposes.

Three killed as flash floods hit Oman’s Barka region

2m read
Eid Al Fitr outing turns fatal: Flash flood sweeps away two, six escape

Eid tragedy: Flash flood in Oman claims two Keralites

2m read
Search underway for missing as Oman flood toll hits four

Oman floods: Death toll rises to four, search ongoing

2m read
A boat approaches the container ship Marsa Victory while cruising in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman’s northern Musandam peninsula. File photo taken on June 25, 2025.

6 critical shipping lanes that keep the world moving

2m read