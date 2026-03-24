Woman killed in flash floods in Oman’s Wilayat Khasab

Search and rescue teams recover woman’s body after being swept away by flooding wadis
Dubai: A woman has died after being swept away by flash floods in Oman’s Musandam Governorate, as authorities continue to respond to severe weather conditions across parts of the country.
According to the search and rescue sector, the woman was swept away in Wilayat Khasab due to the intensity of wadi flows triggered by heavy rainfall. Rescue teams later recovered her body, confirming she had died at the scene.
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The incident comes amid ongoing flash floods that have affected several regions, with authorities previously warning of dangerous conditions linked to heavy rains and overflowing wadis. Emergency teams have been deployed to multiple locations to manage incidents and assist affected communities.
Officials have repeatedly urged the public to exercise caution, avoid valleys and flood-prone areas, and follow official safety guidance. The latest incident underscored the risks posed by sudden water surges, particularly during unstable weather conditions currently impacting parts of the Sultanate.