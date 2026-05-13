Authorities have issued a warning urging residents not to leave spare keys outside homes
An alleged women’s gang has been arrested in Oman after stealing jewellery and valuables worth more than OMR 20,000 ($52,000) by using spare house keys hidden outside homes, the Royal Oman Police said.
Police said the suspects, identified as Arab women, targeted residences where homeowners had concealed spare keys in easily accessible places such as under doormats, inside shoes and beneath rugs, allowing the gang to enter properties without forced entry or violence.
In video footage released by authorities, the General Directorate of Inquiries and Criminal Investigations described the case as involving a “suspicious criminal method” uncovered through surveillance and tracking operations.
The gang allegedly stole jewellery and other valuables worth more than OMR20,000 during a series of thefts, police said.
Authorities issued a public warning urging residents not to leave spare keys outside their homes, saying the practice significantly increases the risk of burglary.
“Their appearance doesn’t raise suspicion,” a police narration in the video said, warning residents against hiding keys outside homes even for short periods.
The police reiterated the importance of securing homes and safeguarding valuables, urging the public to adopt safer methods for storing spare keys.