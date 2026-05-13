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Oman arrests women’s gang over RO20,000 home thefts using hidden spare keys

Authorities have issued a warning urging residents not to leave spare keys outside homes

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Police said the suspects targeted residences where homeowners had concealed spare keys in easily accessible places.
Police said the suspects targeted residences where homeowners had concealed spare keys in easily accessible places.
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An alleged women’s gang has been arrested in Oman after stealing jewellery and valuables worth more than OMR 20,000 ($52,000) by using spare house keys hidden outside homes, the Royal Oman Police said.

Police said the suspects, identified as Arab women, targeted residences where homeowners had concealed spare keys in easily accessible places such as under doormats, inside shoes and beneath rugs, allowing the gang to enter properties without forced entry or violence.

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In video footage released by authorities, the General Directorate of Inquiries and Criminal Investigations described the case as involving a “suspicious criminal method” uncovered through surveillance and tracking operations.

The gang allegedly stole jewellery and other valuables worth more than OMR20,000 during a series of thefts, police said.

Authorities issued a public warning urging residents not to leave spare keys outside their homes, saying the practice significantly increases the risk of burglary.

“Their appearance doesn’t raise suspicion,” a police narration in the video said, warning residents against hiding keys outside homes even for short periods.

The police reiterated the importance of securing homes and safeguarding valuables, urging the public to adopt safer methods for storing spare keys.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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