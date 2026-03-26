Man found dead after vehicle swept away in Oman flash floods amid unstable weather

Authorities recover man’s body in Manah wadi as heavy rains persist
Dubai: An Omani man was found after his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Wadi Manah, as unstable weather and heavy rainfall continue to affect parts of the country.
The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said the man was found dead in the Wilayat of Manah after his vehicle was carried away during the night. His body was later located with the assistance of local residents.
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The incident comes amid ongoing adverse weather conditions linked to heavy rainfall and active wadis across several areas, increasing the risk of flash floods.
Authorities have repeatedly warned the public to avoid valleys and flood-prone areas during periods of rainfall, as sudden surges in water levels can pose serious danger to life.
Officials urged residents to follow safety instructions and remain vigilant as unstable conditions are expected to persist in the Sultanate.