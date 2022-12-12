Dubai: Muscat Municipality has announced that those caught spitting in public places will be fined 20 Omani Riyals (Dh200), local media reported.
In a statement, the municipality said that spitting in public places will now be seen as a violation of local laws and will lead to 20 riyals fine for the offenders.
The municipality stressed that such negative practices impact the overall appearance and image of the city, and its negative impact on public health, as droplets of spit from an infected person may infect others.
Furthermore, a fine of 100 riyals will be imposed on anyone who disposes of waste in the wrong places, which will be doubled upon repetition.