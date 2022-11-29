Dubai: An Omani citizen who went missing has been found dead after a 56-day of search, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.
“The body of missing woman, Hamida bint Hammoud Al Amri, was found by one of the citizens who was taking part in the 56-day search operation, the ROP added.
“Procedures are underway to hand over the body of the deceased to her family, “ ROP said in a statement. However, no further information was made available.
The 57-year-old woman was reported to be missing since October 3, when she last seen returning from the Quran School. Local voluntary teams had joined the government authorities in carrying out the search, covering every part of the town and its suburbs.