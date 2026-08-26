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Oman police warn of organised begging networks exploiting vulnerable people

ROP says criminal groups may exploit and manage beggars, urges public to report cases

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Royal Oman Police urged citizens and residents to report cases of begging or suspected exploitation rather than encouraging the practice.
The Royal Oman Police urged citizens and residents to report cases of begging or suspected exploitation rather than encouraging the practice.
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Dubai: Oman police have warned that organised networks may be behind some begging cases in the Sultanate, exploiting individuals and managing their activities for financial gain.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said many people seen begging could be operating under networks that exploit and control them, urging the public to help combat the practice by reporting suspected cases.

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“Behind many beggars is a network that exploits and manages them,” the ROP said, calling on citizens and residents to report cases of begging or suspected exploitation rather than encouraging the practice.

Reports can be made to the authorities through the dedicated hotline, 1166.

Under Oman’s Penal Code, anyone caught begging in mosques, streets, public or private places or shops can face up to one year in prison and a fine of RO100.

The warning is aimed at curbing organised begging and protecting people who may be exploited by networks operating behind the scenes.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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