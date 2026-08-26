ROP says criminal groups may exploit and manage beggars, urges public to report cases
Dubai: Oman police have warned that organised networks may be behind some begging cases in the Sultanate, exploiting individuals and managing their activities for financial gain.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said many people seen begging could be operating under networks that exploit and control them, urging the public to help combat the practice by reporting suspected cases.
“Behind many beggars is a network that exploits and manages them,” the ROP said, calling on citizens and residents to report cases of begging or suspected exploitation rather than encouraging the practice.
Reports can be made to the authorities through the dedicated hotline, 1166.
Under Oman’s Penal Code, anyone caught begging in mosques, streets, public or private places or shops can face up to one year in prison and a fine of RO100.
The warning is aimed at curbing organised begging and protecting people who may be exploited by networks operating behind the scenes.