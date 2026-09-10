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Oman’s new anti-narcotics law introduces death penalty, fines of up to OMR60,000

Tougher trafficking penalties come with expanded treatment options for drug dependency

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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The Law on Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, issued under Royal Decree No. 67/2026, draws a clearer distinction between possession for personal use and trafficking, with penalties escalating according to the nature and circumstances of the offence.
The Law on Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, issued under Royal Decree No. 67/2026, draws a clearer distinction between possession for personal use and trafficking, with penalties escalating according to the nature and circumstances of the offence.
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Oman’s new anti-narcotics law introduced the death penalty for drug smuggling in aggravated cases and fines of up to OMR60,000 for trafficking-related offences, while expanding treatment and rehabilitation options for people with drug dependency, according to local media reports

The Law on Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, issued under Royal Decree No. 67/2026, draws a clearer distinction between possession for personal use and trafficking, with penalties escalating according to the nature and circumstances of the offence.

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Speaking to Oman TV, Hamad bin Saeed Al Ghafri, Acting Director of the Public Prosecution Department for Drug Cases and Human Trafficking Cases, said that possession for personal consumption carries between one and three years in prison and a fine of OMR1,000 to OMR5,000.

Penalties rise sharply for trafficking. Importing, exporting, producing or manufacturing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances for trafficking carries imprisonment and a fine of between OMR35,000 and OMR60,000.

The death penalty can be imposed for drug smuggling for trafficking purposes in aggravated circumstances, including repeat offences, abuse of official authority, licences or legal immunity, using a person who lacks or has diminished legal capacity, or involvement with international drug-smuggling gangs.

Possessing, transporting, selling, delivering or distributing drugs for trafficking carries a minimum 15-year prison term and a fine of OMR10,000 to OMR25,000. The sentence can rise to life imprisonment in certain circumstances, including offences committed in or around educational institutions, places of worship and prisons.

The law also gives courts greater scope to order treatment for people with drug dependency. Rehabilitation may last from six months to one year.

Al Ghafri said drug users may avoid criminal prosecution by voluntarily seeking treatment, while qualifying relatives may also request treatment under circumstances specified by the law.

The Public Prosecution may require periodic testing for up to two years to monitor compliance with treatment programmes.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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