Oman Police clarify viral videos showing foreigners throwing money at employees

Authorities say second clip with female employee was pre-planned awareness act
The Royal Oman Police has clarified the circumstances surrounding two videos circulating on social media that appeared to show foreigners throwing currency at employees while they were carrying out their duties.
The police shared a screenshot from the viral footage on its social media account while responding to the circulation of the clips.
One of the videos appeared to show a foreigner throwing money at an employee while the worker was performing his job.
A second video showed a similar act involving a foreigner and a female employee during the course of her work.
The clips drew attention on social media, prompting the Royal Oman Police to follow up on the circumstances surrounding both videos.
Police clarified that the second video, in which the female employee appeared, was staged for awareness purposes.
According to the police statement, this was confirmed through the statement of the employee and the people who were with her.
The clarification means the footage involving the female employee did not depict an actual incident taking place during her work duties.
The Royal Oman Police said it is completing the necessary legal procedures against all those involved.
The police clarification comes as the videos continue to circulate across social media platforms, highlighting the need to verify the circumstances behind viral footage before drawing conclusions from it.