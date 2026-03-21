Abu Dhabi Police warn of begging scams after 118 arrests

Residents urged to report offenders and avoid giving cash directly
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police said they had apprehended 118 beggars during the holy month of Ramadan as part of ongoing efforts to combat begging, enhance community safety and preserve the emirate’s public image.
Authorities said the intensified inspection campaigns are part of proactive plans to curb the practice, which often exploits the charitable sentiments of residents during Ramadan.
Police warned that some individuals resort to deceptive tactics and fabricated stories to obtain money illegally, noting that such acts constitute offences punishable by law.
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Abu Dhabi Police urged the public not to give money directly to beggars, warning that doing so may unintentionally encourage the continuation of such behaviour.
Instead, residents were encouraged to channel donations and zakat through official channels and licensed charitable organisations to ensure support reaches those genuinely in need.
The police also called on the public to report cases of begging through official communication channels, stressing that community cooperation plays an important role in supporting enforcement efforts and maintaining public safety.