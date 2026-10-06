GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman forecasts warmer-than-average temperatures through end of 2026

Northern areas could see above-average rainfall in October and November

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oman forecasts warmer-than-average temperatures through 2026, with northern regions expecting above-average rainfall in October and November.
Oman forecasts warmer-than-average temperatures through 2026, with northern regions expecting above-average rainfall in October and November.
The Arabian Stories

Dubai: Temperatures across Oman are forecast to remain above seasonal averages through the final three months of 2026, while northern parts of the country could receive higher-than-average rainfall in October and November, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The latest seasonal climate outlook points to a warmer final quarter across the Sultanate, with above-average temperatures forecast in October and the trend expected to persist through November and December.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Rainfall patterns, however, are expected to vary across the country. In October, northern Oman is forecast to receive above-average rainfall, while precipitation is expected to remain around normal levels across most other areas. Rainfall along the Arabian Sea coast is likely to be below average.

The probability of wetter-than-normal conditions in northern Oman is expected to remain elevated in November, while most other parts of the country are forecast to receive rainfall close to the seasonal average.

By December, rainfall is expected to return to around average levels across most of Oman, although northern areas could continue to see above-average precipitation.

The three-month outlook, covering October through December, provides an early indication of broad temperature and rainfall trends rather than forecasts for individual weather events.

Authorities stressed that seasonal projections should not be used as a substitute for short- and medium-range weather forecasts.

Residents and visitors were advised to continue monitoring regular forecasts and official weather bulletins for more detailed and updated information on expected conditions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A brown bear climbs onto a car bonnet on a road in northern Japan after the vehicle encounters two bears, believed to be a mother and cub.

Bear slams into car after blocking road in Japan

1m read
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, with blowing dust and a gradual fall in temperatures from Wednesday.

UAE swelters in 46°C heat today, but cooler days ahead

2m read
NCM is monitoring the possibility of rain in eastern areas before conditions turn mostly fair to partly cloudy through Friday.

Will Saudi, Oman thunderstorms affect UAE weather?

3m read
Picture from the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos

WEF survey: AI confidence strong, but risks loom

3m read