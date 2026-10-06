Northern areas could see above-average rainfall in October and November
Dubai: Temperatures across Oman are forecast to remain above seasonal averages through the final three months of 2026, while northern parts of the country could receive higher-than-average rainfall in October and November, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
The latest seasonal climate outlook points to a warmer final quarter across the Sultanate, with above-average temperatures forecast in October and the trend expected to persist through November and December.
Rainfall patterns, however, are expected to vary across the country. In October, northern Oman is forecast to receive above-average rainfall, while precipitation is expected to remain around normal levels across most other areas. Rainfall along the Arabian Sea coast is likely to be below average.
The probability of wetter-than-normal conditions in northern Oman is expected to remain elevated in November, while most other parts of the country are forecast to receive rainfall close to the seasonal average.
By December, rainfall is expected to return to around average levels across most of Oman, although northern areas could continue to see above-average precipitation.
The three-month outlook, covering October through December, provides an early indication of broad temperature and rainfall trends rather than forecasts for individual weather events.
Authorities stressed that seasonal projections should not be used as a substitute for short- and medium-range weather forecasts.
Residents and visitors were advised to continue monitoring regular forecasts and official weather bulletins for more detailed and updated information on expected conditions.