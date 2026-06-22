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One dead, two injured in apartment fire in Kuwait's Farwaniya district

Firefighters contain blaze in residential building as probe gets under way

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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One dead, two injured in apartment fire in Kuwait's Farwaniya district
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Dubai: A person was killed and two others injured after a fire broke out in an apartment inside a residential building in Kuwait's Farwaniya district on Monday, according to the General Fire Force.

Firefighting teams from the Farwaniya, Subhan and Search and Rescue centres were dispatched to the scene shortly after receiving reports of the blaze.

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Crews brought the fire under control and later handed the site over to the relevant authorities for further investigation, according to Kuwait news.

Authorities confirmed that the incident resulted in one fatality and two injuries but did not disclose the identity or nationality of the deceased.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and officials have not released additional details regarding the condition of the injured.

In a statement, the General Fire Force urged citizens and residents to adhere to fire safety and prevention measures in order to protect lives and property and reduce the risk of similar incidents.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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