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Kuwait closes airspace, diverts flights amid Iran attacks

The move came after Kuwait said it had been subjected to Iranian aggression

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Kuwait temporarily closed its airspace early Thursday and diverted flights to alternative airports as a precautionary measure amid escalating regional tensions following Iranian attacks.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the closure took effect at 4.50am local time to safeguard air navigation and passenger safety.

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The move came after Kuwait said it had been subjected to Iranian aggression, raising concerns over potential risks to civil aviation traffic across the region.

In a statement, the DGCA said it was closely monitoring developments in coordination with relevant authorities and would reopen the country's airspace and resume normal flight operations once the security situation stabilises and any threats have been eliminated.

The authority said flights were being redirected in accordance with established agreements and operational procedures.

Passengers and airlines were urged to follow official updates issued by the DGCA and comply with any instructions and guidelines related to air travel.

The temporary closure comes as tensions in the Gulf continue to rise following a fresh round of US strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks targeting American military facilities in the region.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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