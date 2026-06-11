Kuwait closes airspace, diverts flights amid Iran attacks

The temporary closure comes as tensions in the Gulf continue to rise following a fresh round of US strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks targeting American military facilities in the region.

Passengers and airlines were urged to follow official updates issued by the DGCA and comply with any instructions and guidelines related to air travel.

In a statement, the DGCA said it was closely monitoring developments in coordination with relevant authorities and would reopen the country's airspace and resume normal flight operations once the security situation stabilises and any threats have been eliminated.

The move came after Kuwait said it had been subjected to Iranian aggression, raising concerns over potential risks to civil aviation traffic across the region.

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