Dubai: Kuwait has banned the organisation of celebratory marches of all kinds by expatriate residents. The Ministry of Interior issued a stern warning against participating in unauthorized celebratory marches, underscoring that violators could face serious legal repercussions, including the administrative deportation of expatriates.

In its statement, the ministry stressed that such gatherings, regardless of their intent or designation, frequently result in traffic disruptions, public disorder, and potential breaches of public morals. These activities not only inconvenience the public but also pose risks to the safety and security of the community.