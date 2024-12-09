Dubai: Kuwait has banned the organisation of celebratory marches of all kinds by expatriate residents. The Ministry of Interior issued a stern warning against participating in unauthorized celebratory marches, underscoring that violators could face serious legal repercussions, including the administrative deportation of expatriates.
In its statement, the ministry stressed that such gatherings, regardless of their intent or designation, frequently result in traffic disruptions, public disorder, and potential breaches of public morals. These activities not only inconvenience the public but also pose risks to the safety and security of the community.
Authorities have urged everyone to adhere to the country’s laws and regulations and to cooperate fully with security services. The ministry expressed confidence in the public’s dedication to preserving order and contributing to the nation’s safety and stability.
This initiative is part of the ministry’s ongoing commitment to fostering a secure and harmonious environment for all residents and citizens.