Dubai: Over 9,132 individuals have had their Kuwaiti citizenship revoked in the past three months, following a sweeping campaign by the Supreme Committee for Nationality Investigation.

The committee, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al Yousef, continues to scrutinise cases as part of its mandate to ensure compliance with nationality laws.

In its latest meeting, the committee approved the revocation of citizenship from 2,162 individuals, forwarding the cases to the Council of Ministers for final approval. The decisions are the result of rigorous legal and procedural examinations, according to sources familiar with the process.

Since August 29, the investigation has impacted a significant number of individuals, with November seeing the highest number of cases—5,870 revocations—compared to 820 in October, 202 in September, and 78 in late August. Women represent a notable proportion of those affected by the rulings.