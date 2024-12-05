Kuwaiti: The Kuwaiti cabinet has announced a two-day holiday on Wednesday, January 1, and Thursday, January 2, 2025, for government institutions to mark the New Year.
According to the Kuwait News Agency, the Cabinet clarified during its weekly meeting at Bayan Palace that Thursday, January 2, has been designated as an additional holiday, as it falls between two official breaks.
Work will resume on Sunday, January 5, 2025.
Government bodies with specialised functions may determine their own work breaks, ensuring public interest remains unaffected.