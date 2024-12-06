Dubai: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has announced tough penalties for drivers who park in spaces reserved for people with disabilities, warning that violators could face up to one month in jail.
In a public message shared on the ministry’s X platform account, officials cited Article 63 of Law No. 8 of 2010, emphasising the importance of respecting the rights of individuals with disabilities. The Ministry urged drivers to “think carefully” and avoid misusing these designated spots.
According to the law, drivers who park in spaces reserved for disabled individuals without proper justification face severe penalties. Offenders could face imprisonment for up to one month, a fine of up to 100 dinars, or both.