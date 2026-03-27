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Iranian drone attacks hit two Kuwait ports amid rising Gulf tensions

No casualties reported as Shuwaikh, Mubarak Al-Kabeer ports sustains damage

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Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Shuwaikh port hit at dawn, raising concerns over Gulf trade and security.
Shuwaikh port hit at dawn, raising concerns over Gulf trade and security.
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Kuwait City: Kuwait’s main commercial hub, Shuwaikh Port, sustained damage following a drone attack early Friday, authorities confirmed, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

The Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) said the port was targeted at dawn by “enemy drones”, resulting in material damage but no human casualties. Emergency response measures were immediately activated in coordination with relevant authorities.

In a statement posted on X, the KPA said initial assessments indicate the impact was limited to infrastructure, with operations being closely monitored following the incident.

Shuwaikh Port, one of Kuwait’s key maritime gateways, plays a critical role in handling commercial cargo and supporting supply chains across the country.

A second port still under construction in the north of the country was also targeted, according to the ministry of public works.

The missile and drone attack on the Mubarak Al-Kabeer port similarly caused damage but no casualties, the ministry said.

Authorities have not reported any disruption to port operations so far, but officials are continuing to assess the extent of the damage and reinforce security measures.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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