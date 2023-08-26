Cairo: A Kuwaiti fashionista has triggered online outrage after she allegedly crashed her car into another in the Kuwaiti capital, leaving two compatriots dead and two others seriously injured.

The woman, who is an online celebrity, was arrested and is being kept in police custody pending investigations.

The fashionista, whose name was not officially disclosed, was allegedly in an “abnormal” condition at the time of the crash and drove past the red light, Kuwaiti news website Almajilis reported.

She faces charges of driving under the influence, manslaughter and driving past the red light, it added.

The suspect was driving at high speed and rammed into another car that was carrying four persons, other Kuwaiti media reported.

Kuwaiti Interior Minister Talal Al Khalid is following up investigations into the incident that happened at dawn on Thursday and instructed “no leniency” towards people who put others’ lives in danger, Al Qabas newspaper quoted security sources as saying.

“The Interior Minister’s instructions include not allowing any interference or attempts to influence the course of investigations,” the sources added.

Investigations showed that the fashionista caused the accident after she had driven past the red light, the sources said.

The suspect was identified by social media reports as Fatma Al Moamen, a 30-year-old Kuwaiti beauty expert and fashion model.

The accident has sparked an outcry on social media, with some commentators calling for a tough penalty against her.

“We’re in a country of law where accountability must be enforced. People’s lives and health aren’t a game. This accident shouldn’t go unpunished so people can draw a lesson,” one commentator said.