Fires erupt at Bahrain petrochemical and energy facilities after drone strikes

Iranian drones target energy facilities, causing fires at GPIC and BAPCO
Two petrochemical and energy facilities in Bahrain were hit by Iranian drones early Sunday, sparking fires at operational units and storage tanks.
Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) confirmed that several of its units were affected. All fires have now been extinguished, and the situation is under control.
No casualties have been reported, while damage assessment teams are on site to evaluate the full impact.
Similarly, BAPCO Energies reported a fire at one of its storage facilities following a hostile drone strike. The fire was fully contained, with no injuries reported. Damages are under assessment.
Emergency response teams at both sites acted immediately, coordinating closely with Civil Defence and relevant government authorities to secure the facilities. Both companies emphasised that the safety of their employees remains their highest priority.