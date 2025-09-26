HEC links university degrees to industry with required internships, certs
Dubai: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a major policy requiring all undergraduate degree programmes in Pakistan to include professional internships and industry-relevant certifications, aiming to boost graduates’ employability.
The initiative builds on the Undergraduate Education Policy 2023 and seeks to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical skills demanded by today’s job market. The directive applies to all public and private universities and degree-awarding institutions.
Under the new policy, every undergraduate programme must include at least three credit hours of supervised internship. Universities are encouraged to form partnerships with corporate firms, SMEs, and public sector organizations to provide placements directly relevant to students’ fields of study.
The HEC also promotes remote and online internship opportunities to reflect evolving industry trends.
Alongside internships, universities must integrate mandatory, job-oriented certifications into their curricula. These can be obtained through recognized national and international bodies and are intended to equip students with practical, job-ready skills.
Priority sectors for these certifications include Computing and IT, Health Care, Construction, High-Tech and Digital Economy, and Financial Services. Institutions can access a list of high-demand skills provided by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on the HEC website.
Universities are advised to grant credit hours for certain certifications if they align with course outcomes and are issued by credible organizations. For Computer Science and IT programmes, international certifications equivalent to three credit hours may replace elective courses, encouraging students to pursue professional development alongside academic progression.
HEC’s initiative highlights a national commitment to creating a skilled workforce capable of competing globally. By formalizing the link between education and industry, the commission aims to ensure that every Pakistani graduate is prepared for the demands of a dynamic economy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox