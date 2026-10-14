GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India urges caution as Riyadh airport flights remain suspended

Indian carriers have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17, 2026

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended.
Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended.
AFP

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has urged Indian nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions, stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and avoid circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.

In an update posted on X, the embassy said two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport remain in intensive care, while a third has been moved to a high dependency unit (HDU).

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Four other Indian nationals continue to receive treatment in a general ward, while one person has been discharged from hospital.

Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended. Services at Dammam, Jeddah and Medina airports continue, although some disruptions have been reported.

Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17, 2026.

Saudi carrier Saudia continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, while Flynas is operating scheduled services on the Dammam-Lucknow route.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

IndiGo said flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah have been cancelled until October 17.

India-Saudi flights hit by fresh Riyadh disruption

2m read
Saudi leaders pledge full recovery care for Riyadh airport attack victims

See how Saudi leaders care for Riyadh attack victims

3m read
Indian Embassy monitors condition of 11 injured in Riyadh airport attack

11 Indians injured in Riyadh airport attack: Embassy

1m read
Saudi civil defence said debris from an intercepted missile caused material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh.

Indians in Saudi told to stay indoors, not share videos

2m read