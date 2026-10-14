India urges caution as Riyadh airport flights remain suspended

In an update posted on X, the embassy said two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport remain in intensive care, while a third has been moved to a high dependency unit (HDU).

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has urged Indian nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions, stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and avoid circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.

Four other Indian nationals continue to receive treatment in a general ward, while one person has been discharged from hospital.

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