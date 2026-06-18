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IIT Delhi climbs to 118th in QS World University Rankings 2027

Milestone highlights the collective progress of Indian academia on the global stage

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IANS
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The achievement underscores the growing global recognition of Indian institutions for excellence in teaching, research and innovation.
The achievement underscores the growing global recognition of Indian institutions for excellence in teaching, research and innovation.
IANS

New Delhi In a significant boost to India's higher education credentials, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has secured the 118th position in the QS World University Rankings 2027, emerging as the country's highest-ranked institution for the second consecutive year.

The prestigious global ranking reflects a steady upward trajectory for IIT Delhi, which improved from the 123rd position in 2026.

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The achievement underscores the growing global recognition of Indian institutions for excellence in teaching, research and innovation.

According to the Ministry of Education's official post on X, the milestone highlights the collective progress of Indian academia on the global stage.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the development, saying that India's global academic footprint continues to expand.

"Proud to see 52 Indian institutions featured in the QS World University Rankings, with 13 Indian universities securing a place among the global top 550," Pradhan said.

He emphasised that this success reflects the strengthening of India's higher education ecosystem and the dedication of faculty members, researchers and students towards academic excellence.

In a follow-up post on X, the minister linked the accomplishment to the nation's long-term vision.

"A robust and globally competitive higher education ecosystem is central to our resolve of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he noted.

Pradhan credited the transformative reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, guided by Prime Minister Modi's vision, for positioning India as an emerging global hub of knowledge and innovation.

Reforms yielding results

The NEP 2020 has been instrumental in driving systemic changes, including greater emphasis on multidisciplinary learning, research output, international collaborations and skill development.

These reforms appear to be yielding results, as evidenced by the improved global standings of multiple Indian institutions, he wrote on X.

IIT Delhi's climb in the rankings is particularly noteworthy given the intense competition among the world's top universities.

Factors contributing to its success likely include advancements in cutting-edge research, strong industry partnerships, enhanced academic infrastructure and an increasing focus on innovation-driven programmes, the minister said.

This performance not only brings pride to the IIT ecosystem but also sets a benchmark for other Indian universities.

As more institutions break into higher global tiers, it signals India's potential to become a knowledge powerhouse. Experts believe sustained investment in research funding, faculty development and internationalisation will be key to maintaining this momentum.

With 52 Indian entries in the QS rankings, the country is steadily carving out a stronger presence in global academia.

The government has reiterated its commitment to further strengthening the sector.

Pradhan further wrote on X: "Heartiest congratulations to all the institutions that have made the nation proud. Together, we will continue to strengthen India's journey towards becoming a global knowledge powerhouse."

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