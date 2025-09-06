Weekend weather alert: More rain to continue today, NCM warns of convective clouds in parts of UAE

Dusty and windy weather is expected at times, the weather bureau added
Dubai: Following a heavy downpour accompanied by hail and a thunderstorm in Al Ain yesterday evening, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast continued rainfall this weekend, particularly highlighting the potential for showers this afternoon. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for the developing weather conditions.
In Dubai, early morning temperatures hovered around 32°C. As the day unfolds, the weather is anticipated to transition from fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective (rainy) clouds forming in the eastern and southern regions during the afternoon hours.
Across the UAE, temperatures will be around mid 40's, especially in coastal and island locales where highs are projected to reach 42°C, with evening lows around 35°C. Interior regions are expected to experience even more intense heat, with temperatures varying between 41°C and 46°C. And the mountainous areas will offer a respite from the heat, boasting cooler temperatures that range from 30°C to 36°C.
Winds will generally remain light to moderate, but may occasionally intensify, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/hr from a southeasterly to northeasterly direction, which could stir up blowing dust and sand. The humidity levels across the UAE are set to remain high, fluctuating between 70% and 90%, adding an additional element of discomfort in the heat.
The NCM has issued a detailed forecast indicating a significant likelihood of rainfall throughout the UAE, lasting until Wednesday, September 10. This anticipated precipitation is attributed to an extension of a surface low-pressure system originating from the east, coupled with a weak upper-air low-pressure system. Such atmospheric conditions create an ideal environment for the development of convective clouds, which are expected to lead to the anticipated showers. Meanwhile, sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.
