Weekend weather alert: More rain to continue today, NCM warns of convective clouds in parts of UAE

The NCM has issued a detailed forecast indicating a significant likelihood of rainfall throughout the UAE, lasting until Wednesday, September 10. This anticipated precipitation is attributed to an extension of a surface low-pressure system originating from the east, coupled with a weak upper-air low-pressure system. Such atmospheric conditions create an ideal environment for the development of convective clouds, which are expected to lead to the anticipated showers. Meanwhile, sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.