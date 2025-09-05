UAE weather alert: Rain in Al Ain, cloud cover and dusty winds in Dubai, NCM advises caution

Dubai: Scattered rain hit some areas of Al Ain on Friday, September 5 at around 4 pm, while other parts of the country saw cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Dusty conditions with low visibility were also reported in some parts of Dubai. Light to moderate rain was reported in Um Ghafa in Al Ain. According to the latest weather alert, there is a chance of convective (rainy) cloud formation associated with rainfall over some eastern and southern areas until 8 pm today. Whirlwinds and sandstorms are causing low visibility on UAE roads, with more rainfall, mist, and fog expected this weekend.