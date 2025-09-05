UAE weather alert: Rain in Al Ain, cloud cover and dusty winds in Dubai, NCM advises caution

Unstable weather in UAE: Here's what you need to know about the latest forecast
Dubai: Scattered rain hit some areas of Al Ain on Friday, September 5 at around 4 pm, while other parts of the country saw cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Dusty conditions with low visibility were also reported in some parts of Dubai. Light to moderate rain was reported in Um Ghafa in Al Ain. According to the latest weather alert, there is a chance of convective (rainy) cloud formation associated with rainfall over some eastern and southern areas until 8 pm today. Whirlwinds and sandstorms are causing low visibility on UAE roads, with more rainfall, mist, and fog expected this weekend.
A National Center of Meteorology (NCM) weather forecast for the weekend predicts cloudy skies with a chance of rain in eastern areas like Fujairah and Al Ain, and moderate to heavy rainfall across the country till monday.
"The country is affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system accompanied by humid southeasterly winds, with an extension of a low pressure system from the northwest and a flow in the upper air levels with the formation of clouds associated with moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas in the country. Motorists must drive carefully, as strong winds at times may suddenly cause dusty weather conditions and sandstorms, reducing visibility."
