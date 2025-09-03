Drivers should be cautious of reduced visibility; NCM issues alert
Dubai: Heavy thunderstorms, lightning, and hail was reported over Dubai's Margham area Wednesday evening, September 3, as captured in footage by Storm_ae. The severe weather event coincided with light showers in Al Ain and caused dusty conditions that reduced visibility across parts of the city.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued alerts warning of continued thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential flash flooding, especially in the country's southwestern regions.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), these showers and storms were caused by the extension of a surface low-pressure system and humid southeasterly winds. These systems, combined with a flow in the upper air levels, led to the formation of convective clouds capable of producing moderate to heavy rain.
There is a chance of further convective cloud formation and associated rainfall over some eastern and southern areas until 8 pm. Motorists are advised to drive with caution, as strong, gusty winds may suddenly kick up dust and sand, significantly reducing visibility on the roads.
The forecast for Thursday is for fair to partly cloudy conditions. There's a chance of convective clouds forming in eastern and southern areas, potentially extending to some internal parts of the country. These clouds may be associated with rainfall. By night and on Friday morning, coastal areas in the west can expect humid conditions.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeasterly to northeasterly directions. However, with the formation of clouds, they may become fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand. Wind speeds are expected to range from 10 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 45 km/hr. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
