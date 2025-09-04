The NCM warns of dusty winds and more rainfall over eastern and southern regions
Dubai: Heavy rains are currently affecting parts of Dubai, bringing a welcome drop in temperatures and a shift in the region's weather patterns. The downpour is expected to continue through Friday, offering some relief from the usual high heat.
Visuals shared on social media by Storm Centre show dramatic scenes of overcast skies and heavy rain near Al Maktoum Airport.
In response to the weather conditions, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has issued both orange and yellow alerts, advising the public to be cautious. Residents have been urged to take extra care when venturing outside.
The meteorological department had previously forecasted the formation of convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall. They also warned of strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/hr, which could lead to blowing dust and sand, reducing visibility in the eastern and southern areas.
This weather shift is attributed to an extension of low-pressure systems at both the surface and upper levels originating from the south. Authorities are strongly advising motorists to avoid driving unless it is absolutely essential. For those who must be on the road, the message is to stay vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users.
Fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation over some Eastern and Western areas associated with rainfall, becoming cloudy by night and Saturday morning Northward and Eastward. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, and fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 45 Km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
