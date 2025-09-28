Weather shift in UAE: Morning fog returns this week—stay prepared

Fair to partly cloudy UAE skies continue, with humid nights and possible inland fog
Light to moderate southeasterly winds, shifting northwesterly later in the day, will freshen at times over the sea by night and early Monday, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h.
The Arabian Gulf is expected to see slight to moderate waves, becoming rough westward by early Monday, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
The fair to partly cloudy conditions will persist, with humid weather overnight and into Tuesday morning, particularly inland, where fog or mist formation remains likely.
Winds will shift from southwesterly to northwesterly, occasionally freshening and stirring up blowing dust and sand. Wind speeds are forecast between 10 and 25 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Skies will stay fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds expected in the east and a slight dip in temperatures. Humidity will increase again by night and into Wednesday morning, raising the possibility of fog or mist along coastal and inland regions.
Winds will range from northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate, freshening at times during the day to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy. Nighttime humidity is set to rise once more, with a continued risk of fog or mist formation over coastal and internal areas through Thursday morning.
Winds will stay light to moderate, between 10 and 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 35 km/h, while sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
