UAE issues red and yellow alerts for thick fog; Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists

Authorities advised that fog has reduced visibility to below 1,000m in some locations
Abu Dhabi: A dense blanket of fog covered large parts of the UAE on Sunday morning, prompting red and yellow weather alerts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Visibility in some areas fell below 1,000 metres, with fog expected to persist until 9.30am, particularly across Abu Dhabi.
In Abu Dhabi, the Al Dhafra region was heavily affected, with fog reported over the south of Ghiyathi, north-east of Yaw Al Nadhrah, Al ‘Ayif, north of Mkhayriz, Baynounah, Bada Dafas, Hadwaniyyah, Al Jazeera B.G., and Um Al Ashtan.
Abu Dhabi Police, in an advisory on X, urged motorists to drive cautiously, follow speed limits displayed on electronic signboards, and stay alert to sudden changes in visibility.
Authorities stressed that vigilance is crucial as road conditions vary across the emirates.
The NCM has forecast clear to partly cloudy skies across the UAE on Sunday, turning humid overnight and into Monday morning. Coastal and inland areas may experience fog in some regions.
Winds: Light to moderate, occasionally fresh over the sea, 10–25 km/h, gusts up to 40 km/h, southeast to northwest.
Sea conditions: Arabian Gulf slight to moderate, rough in western areas at night; Sea of Oman slight.
Tides: Arabian Gulf – high at 3:52pm & 5:45am, low at 9:10am & 11:22pm; Sea of Oman – high at 12:01pm & 2:15am, low at 7:48am & 7:08pm.
Temperatures: Daytime highs — Liwa 42°C, Al Ain 41°C, Abu Dhabi & Dubai 40°C; overnight lows 25–31°C.
Humidity: Rising to 90–95%, increasing fog likelihood before Monday sunrise.
The following table outlines the forecasted maximum and minimum temperatures (°C) and humidity levels (%) for major cities on Sunday:
|City
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Max Humidity
|Min Humidity
|Abu Dhabi
|40
|29
|95
|25
|Dubai
|40
|30
|90
|35
|Sharjah
|40
|27
|85
|30
|Ajman
|38
|30
|85
|50
|Umm Al Quwain
|38
|27
|85
|40
|Ras Al Khaimah
|40
|27
|80
|40
|Fujairah
|36
|30
|70
|30
|Al Ain
|41
|28
|70
|20
|Liwa
|42
|25
|80
|30
|Ruwais
|37
|25
|80
|40
|Al Sila
|38
|27
|80
|20
|Dalma
|35
|30
|85
|65
|Greater/Lower Tunb
|35
|31
|85
|60
|Abu Musa
|36
|31
|85
|70
