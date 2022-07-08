Dubai: Rain of different intensities hit parts of the UAE late Friday morning. While moderate rainfall was reported in Al Ain and over Dubai-Al Ain road, some areas in Dubai, like Jumerah Village Circle, Dubai Investments Park (DIP) and Deira saw a light drizzle. Motorists in areas affected by rain have been asked to drive safely as rain may reduce horizontal visibility.
According to the NCM, cloudy skies and scattered rainfall are expected across the country today, especially in the eastern and southern parts of the UAE. Fujairah, Al Ain, some coastal parts of Abu Dhabi, and parts of Dubai will see light to moderate rainfall. Motorists in areas affected by rain have been asked to drive safely as rain may reduce horizontal visibility.
To maximise rainfall over the UAE, cloud seeding flights have been conducted after rainy convective clouds were monitored forming over parts of the country.
The NCM also said that the temperatures across the country will see a slight decrease due to the cloudy weather, expected till 3pm today.